Qatari Prime Minister Praises Syrian Administration’s Steps, Affirms Strategic Partnership and Cooperation

The Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, expressed his profound satisfaction with the resumption of diplomatic ties between Qatar and Syria after a 13-year hiatus. Speaking at a press conference in Damascus following his meeting with Ahmad al-Sharaa, the head of the new Syrian administration, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized Qatar’s eagerness to foster fruitful cooperation with Syria in the coming phase.

Sheikh Mohammed commended the “positive steps” taken by the new Syrian administration, describing them as a promising start for the future of both nations. He reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to supporting the Syrian people and building a strategic partnership that would facilitate reconstruction and development efforts in Syria.

A Future Partnership Between Qatar and Syria

The Qatari Foreign Minister underscored the importance of addressing essential needs to ensure the continuity of public services for the Syrian population. He announced Qatar’s readiness to provide technical support to rehabilitate Syria’s war-damaged infrastructure. Highlighting opportunities for collaboration in developmental projects, Sheikh Mohammed stressed Qatar’s dedication to fully supporting Syria’s post-war reconstruction.

He further emphasized the significance of lifting economic sanctions imposed on Syria to enable the country to embark on a path of growth and development, expressing Qatar’s commitment to advocate for such measures internationally.

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Syria

Sheikh Mohammed revealed that Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, plans to visit Syria in the near future. This visit, he noted, would serve as a pivotal step in strengthening bilateral ties and demonstrating Qatar’s solidarity with the Syrian people during this critical period.

On regional matters, Sheikh Mohammed condemned Israel’s seizure of the buffer zone in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, calling for an immediate withdrawal. He stated, “Israel’s occupation of Syrian territory must end, and Syria’s rights in the Golan must be respected.”

Statements by Ahmad al-Sharaa

In his remarks, Ahmad al-Sharaa, the head of the new Syrian administration, expressed gratitude for Qatar’s longstanding support for the Syrian people. He noted that discussions with the Qatari prime minister covered various areas of cooperation, emphasizing the importance of Qatari assistance in rebuilding Syria’s economy, trade, and infrastructure.

Sharaa criticized Israel’s actions in Syria, asserting that the pretext of Iranian militias in the region has been used to justify territorial advancements. He called for international dialogue and pressure to ensure Israel’s withdrawal from Syrian land.

The visit of the Qatari Prime Minister to Damascus marks a milestone in the relationship between the two nations after years of estrangement. Both sides expressed their commitment to working together on reconstruction, development, and regional stability. Sharaa welcomed Qatar’s investment and expertise, describing the country as a strategic partner in Syria’s developmental journey.

The renewed diplomatic engagement between Qatar and Syria sets the stage for a new chapter of collaboration in political, economic, and humanitarian domains. Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar’s unwavering support for the Syrian people and its role in rebuilding the war-torn nation.

The visit concludes with optimism for strengthened ties, paving the way for a brighter and more collaborative future for both nations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.