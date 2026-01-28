Putin Reaffirms Support for Syria’s Unity as Al-Sharaa Highlights Progress in Overcoming Challenges During Moscow Meeting

President Ahmad Al-Sharaa held an official meeting on Wednesday evening, January 28, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian capital. The talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing shared political and economic priorities.

At the start of the meeting, President Putin welcomed President Sharaa and expressed his satisfaction at receiving him once again in Moscow. He noted that relations between the two countries have advanced significantly since their first encounter, particularly in economic cooperation and the expansion of trade.

President Putin affirmed that Russia and Syria continue to deepen their partnership across multiple fields, grounded in longstanding historical ties. He underscored Moscow’s steady commitment to developing these relations in ways that serve the interests of both nations.

The Russian President reiterated his country’s firm support for Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding its sovereignty and reinforcing efforts to consolidate stability. He described the return of the eastern Euphrates region to Damascus’s authority as an important step in this direction.

For his part, President Ahmad Al-Sharaa expressed his appreciation for the warm reception in Moscow and affirmed that the two countries share a wide range of issues that form a solid basis for expanding political and economic cooperation in the coming period.

President Sharaa stated that Syria has succeeded in overcoming numerous obstacles over the past year, the most recent of which has been the challenge of unifying its territories as part of the state’s broader effort to strengthen sovereignty and reinforce stability across the entire Syrian landscape.

He highlighted Russia’s supportive role in preserving Syria’s unity and stability, noting that Moscow has long played a historic part in promoting regional stability. He voiced hope that these efforts would continue, contributing to development and prosperity throughout the Middle East.

On Monday, Russia vacated a military base in the city of Qamishli in Al-Hasakah Governorate, where its forces had been stationed since 2016.

President Sharaa’s first official visit to Moscow following the fall of the former regime took place last October.

