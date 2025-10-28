President Sharaa Meets Saudi Foreign Minister in Riyadh

In the Saudi capital Riyadh, President Ahmed al-Sharaa held a meeting on Tuesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The encounter was also attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani.

The talks took place during President Sharaa’s official visit to participate in the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference, according to a statement released by the Presidency of the Arab Republic of Syria.

Earlier in the day, the Presidency announced Sharaa’s arrival in Riyadh, while the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the visit will include a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, alongside participation in the conference’s sessions.

Syria’s state television added that the President’s itinerary features meetings with business leaders and executives from global firms during his time in Riyadh.

The Future Investment Initiative Conference

The ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative launched on Monday under the theme “The New Compass,” bringing together world leaders, heads of state, global investors, and economic strategists. Spanning four days, the summit is expected to host more than 8,000 participants and 650 speakers across 250 sessions, all aimed at leveraging technological and economic innovation to shape a sustainable, inclusive future.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.