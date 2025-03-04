President Sharaa Meets Arab and International Leaders at Cairo Summit

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa held a series of meetings with Arab and international leaders in Cairo, where he arrived to participate in the emergency Arab Summit focused on the developments in Palestine. This marks Sharaa’s first visit to Egypt since assuming the presidency and his first participation in an Arab summit as Syria’s head of state.

High-Level Diplomatic Meetings

On the sidelines of the summit, President Sharaa met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at his residence in Cairo before the official start of the conference, which was held under the theme “The Palestine Summit.”

Additionally, Sharaa, accompanied by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, held discussions with Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council.

The Syrian delegation also engaged in key international talks, including a meeting with European Council President António Costa and a separate discussion with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

These meetings reflect Syria’s renewed diplomatic engagements under Sharaa’s leadership as he navigates regional and international challenges in the post-Assad era.

