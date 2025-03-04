Syrian Kurds: Damascus’ Concerns and Öcalan’s Message

Between Abdullah Öcalan’s latest message and the Syrian National Dialogue Conference, Syrian Kurds find themselves grappling with complex questions, lingering fears, and an uncertain political future. While some see opportunities for peace, others worry that history may repeat itself—leaving the Kurdish question unresolved and their rights unrecognized in the new Syria.

Öcalan’s Message: A Call for Peace or a Political Dilemma?

On February 27, 2025, Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), sent a message from his Turkish prison cell through a delegation from the Equality and Peoples’ Democracy Party. His statement, titled “A Call for Peace and a Democratic Society,” emphasized dialogue, peace, and disarmament. Öcalan took historical responsibility for this appeal, stating:

“All groups must lay down their arms. The PKK must dissolve itself.”

This declaration resonated across the Kurdish political landscape, particularly in Syria, where the PKK has had a long-standing presence within the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).

Mazloum Abdi, the SDF’s commander, responded cautiously, clarifying that Öcalan’s call was directed at Turkey and the PKK, not at the Kurdish situation in Syria. He insisted that if peace were to be achieved in Turkey, there would be no justification for Ankara’s continued military attacks against Kurdish-held areas in Syria.

The Kurdish National Council (KNC), a coalition of 17 Kurdish political parties and independent figures, welcomed Öcalan’s call, viewing it as a historic opportunity to shift from armed struggle to political negotiation. Their statement emphasized that for the initiative to succeed, the PKK and its fighters must embrace disarmament, and Turkey must respond positively by engaging in serious peace talks.

However, many Kurdish activists remain skeptical, pointing out that the future of Syrian Kurds is not directly linked to the PKK’s fate in Turkey. Some argue that unless Damascus and Kurdish leaders like Mazloum Abdi reach a comprehensive political agreement, the status quo will remain unchanged, with Syrian Kurds left in a precarious position.

The National Dialogue Conference: A Kurdish Boycott

Beyond Öcalan’s message, Syrian Kurds are also concerned about the Syrian National Dialogue Conference, held on February 24-25, 2025. While many Kurdish figures supported the idea of dialogue, a significant portion of the community boycotted the event, fearing continued marginalization in post-Assad Syria.

Kurdish politicians and activists acknowledge that no solution for Syria can be reached without inclusive political negotiations. However, many believe that without a clear resolution to the Kurdish issue, any political transition will be fragile.

A History of Marginalization

Kurdish leaders remain wary of Damascus, citing a long history of oppression and exclusion. Nafeh Abdullah, a senior member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party – Syria (KDP-S), points to decades of discrimination, including:

The 1962 exceptional census, which stripped over 300,000 Kurds of their Syrian citizenship.

The 1973 Arab Belt policy, which resettled Arabs on Kurdish lands, displacing local communities.

Decree 49, which prevented Kurds from legally owning property or building homes without security approval.

Abdullah argues that these policies instilled deep fears among Syrian Kurds, who view successive Syrian governments as hostile to their identity and rights. He insists that Syria cannot achieve stability unless it recognizes Kurds as an indigenous people with full constitutional protections.

Kurdish Fears: A New Government, Same Old Policies?

While military confrontations between the SDF and Turkey remain a key concern, many Syrian Kurds worry more about Damascus’ long-term policies. Some fear that the new Syrian government might prioritize relations with Turkey over Kurdish rights, leading to further marginalization. Others warn that without Kurdish political representation, any future government will continue the exclusionary policies of the past.

Legal expert Jakar Slo warns that the rushed nature of the National Dialogue Conference is already a bad sign. He argues that Kurdish parties were deliberately excluded from preparing the agenda, indicating that their role in post-war Syria may be limited.

Additionally, the Self-Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) issued a statement rejecting the conference’s legitimacy, declaring:

“The conference does not represent the Syrian people. We were not included, and we do not recognize its outcomes.”

A Divided Future?

Despite these concerns, some observers believe that the relationship between Damascus and the Kurds may take a more collaborative turn. Journalist Salam Hassan argues that Syrian Kurds will remain an integral part of Syria, rather than existing in permanent opposition to the central government. He believes that Kurdish-Damascus relations will eventually evolve into a power-sharing dynamic, requiring trust-building and inclusive governance.

However, many Kurds remain cautious, fearing that unless their national identity is explicitly recognized in the constitution, they will continue to face exclusion.

What’s Next for Syrian Kurds?

As Syria transitions into a new era, the Kurdish question remains unresolved. Öcalan’s call for disarmament may shift dynamics in Turkey, but for Syrian Kurds, the challenges are more complex. Without a clear agreement with Damascus and genuine Kurdish political representation, fears of exclusion, instability, and renewed conflict persist.

For now, Syrian Kurds remain at a crossroads, balancing diplomatic efforts, military threats, and historical grievances, hoping that the new Syria will finally recognize their rights—not just as a political necessity, but as a fundamental step toward long-term stability and coexistence.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.