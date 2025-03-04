Druze Spiritual Leader Rejects Separatism as Israeli Flag Burns in Suweida

Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of Syria’s Druze community, has reaffirmed his commitment to a united Syria, rejecting any notion of separatism amid rising tensions in Suweida. His remarks come in the wake of an incident where an Israeli flag was raised in the city, sparking outrage and renewed debates about the future of Syria’s southern region and its minorities.

The Israeli Flag Incident: A Provocation or a Political Signal?

Unknown individuals hoisted the Israeli flag at Ankoud Roundabout, at Suweida’s northern entrance, overnight. The video of the flag-raising quickly circulated online, prompting an immediate response from local residents, who tore it down and set it ablaze within minutes.

This act followed recent statements by Israeli officials, who suggested historical ties between Israel and the Druze in Syria, even hinting at potential Israeli involvement in the region. These claims have deeply unsettled Syrians, fueling speculation about foreign interference at a time when Syria faces a political vacuum following the fall of the Assad regime.

Sheikh al-Hijri’s Firm Stance

Speaking to a delegation from Jaramana, Sheikh al-Hijri reiterated his unwavering support for Syria’s territorial integrity and called for all communities to coexist with dignity. However, he acknowledged the uncertainty gripping Syria, warning that the lack of governance and security poses a threat to national unity.

He also rejected any discussion of disarmament or the entry of the new Syrian army into Suweida, stressing that:

Weapons will only be surrendered when a truly national army is formed.

Any security arrangement must be backed by a representative government and a fair constitution that guarantees the rights of all Syrians.

International oversight is necessary to monitor the interim government, ensuring it adheres to agreements made in the National Conference and Constitutional Committee.

Reactions from Local Activists

The flag-raising incident has sparked widespread debate. Political activist Nazem Saloum believes such acts are a symptom of the frustration felt by Suweida’s youth, who have only known oppression, economic hardship, and political turmoil under Assad’s rule.

However, Saloum warns that worsening economic conditions and security instability could provide a gateway for foreign actors like Israel to exploit the situation, deepening internal divisions.

Another activist, Jihad Shehab al-Din, argues that Sheikh al-Hijri is an important but not all-encompassing representative of Suweida’s population. He believes international agreements played a key role in Assad’s removal and the formation of the new leadership, raising concerns that Syria could either be partitioned or fall under external influence.

Despite this, Shehab al-Din remains hopeful, asserting that the new government is working to preserve Syria’s unity and rebuild its institutions. However, he warns that Israel aims to use the Druze as a political tool, just as it did during the 2018 Suweida massacre, when both ISIS and Assad’s forces attacked the city, leaving hundreds dead or kidnapped.

A Struggle for Identity and Sovereignty

The situation in Suweida underscores the complex challenges facing Syria’s minorities in the post-Assad era. While Sheikh al-Hijri and many in the Druze community remain committed to a unified Syria, the lack of clear governance, economic distress, and regional geopolitical interests continue to cast a shadow over their future.

The Israeli flag incident has only added to existing fears, highlighting how foreign powers may attempt to exploit internal divisions for strategic gains. But for now, the people of Suweida have made their stance clear—they reject separatism and foreign intervention, standing firm in their fight for a Syria that respects and protects all its citizens.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.