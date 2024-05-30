President al-Assad Visits Tehran to Offer Condolences on the Martyrdom of Raisi and Abdollahian

President Bashar al-Assad visited Tehran on Thursday to offer condolences to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

During his visit, President al-Assad affirmed that President Raisi always prioritized the interests of the Iranian people and held Syria and its people in high regard, maintaining the strong bond between the two nations.

In his meeting with Khamenei, President al-Assad praised Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian for his active diplomacy between Iran and Syria, which contributed significantly to regional stability.

President al-Assad emphasized that this tragic event would not alter Iran’s commitment to supporting resistance movements and the Palestinian cause. He reaffirmed that the relationship between Syria and Iran remains robust and is dedicated to the stability of both countries and the broader region.

Supreme Leader Khamenei expressed gratitude to President al-Assad for his visit and condolences, noting that the late President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian played crucial roles in strengthening the ties between Tehran and Damascus.

President al-Assad also met with Iran’s President-designate Mohammad Mokhber, extending his condolences and expressing confidence in Iran’s ability to overcome this tragedy and continue its significant regional and international roles.

Presidents al-Assad and Mokhber highlighted the strategic depth of Syrian-Iranian relations, founded on principles of dignity, sovereignty, and mutual respect. They stressed the importance of further enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in economic cooperation.

COMMENT FROM THE OBSERVER

The absence of President Assad at President Raisi’s funeral was widely noted and sparked considerable speculation. Shafik Dayoub, the Syrian regime’s ambassador to Tehran, reported that an emergency situation, possibly related to his wife Asma’s illness and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad’s eye surgery in Moscow, prevented President Bashar al-Assad from visiting Iran to offer condolences for the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash.

Dayoub told the Iranian Mehr Agency that Assad will visit Tehran “as soon as possible, and when appropriate conditions exist” to express his condolences. When asked if Assad would visit Tehran in the coming days or weeks, Dayoub responded, “I am confident that President Bashar al-Assad will visit Tehran to offer condolences as soon as possible and under appropriate circumstances.” Despite his absence, there is confidence that President Bashar al-Assad will express his condolences in due course.

