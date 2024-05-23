President Al-Assad Reaffirms Solidarity with Iran in Call with Iranian President-Designate

President Bashar al-Assad expressed Syria’s unwavering solidarity with Iran during a phone call with Iranian President-designate Mohammad Mokhber. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the tragic martyrdom of President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions.

During the call, President al-Assad reiterated Syria’s steadfast commitment to its relationship with Iran, expressing confidence in the ability of the Iranian state and its people to overcome this painful incident.

In response, President-designate Mokhber emphasized the deep strategic relations between the two nations and affirmed the ongoing consultation and coordination at all levels.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.