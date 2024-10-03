Once Again, Israel Targets Building in Damascus, Resulting in Casualties & Injuries

Several people were killed and wounded in an Israeli raid on Wednesday evening that targeted a residential building in the Mezzeh neighbourhood of Western Villas in Damascus, Syria.

Local sources indicate that the raid hit a three-storey residential building near the Mohammadi Mosque. Sham FM, a media outlet close to the Syrian regime, reported that two people died and several were injured, though this figure is preliminary.

The agency Sputnik reported that two Israeli missiles struck the building, resulting in three fatalities and over nine injuries, with the toll likely to rise due to the area’s population density.

The Syrian regime’s Ministry of Defense stated that at approximately 5:25 PM, Israeli forces launched an airstrike from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting the residential building. They confirmed the deaths of three civilians, injuries to three others, and damage to surrounding property.

Firas al-Fahal, head of the ambulance department at Mouwasat Hospital, noted that the hospital received two killed and several panic-stricken individuals, emphasizing that the death toll is not final.

According to Sowt al-Asimah, the targeted building is adjacent to another that was bombed last January, resulting in the death of IRGC commander Yousef Omidzadeh, also known as “Haj Sadiq,” along with several militia leaders. Iranian media describe Haj Sadiq as an intelligence official in the Quds Force, credited with orchestrating operations against US forces in Syria.

Second attack on Damascus in less than 48 hours

Israeli fighter jets launched an attack on sites in Damascus at dawn on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of three people, including presenter Safaa Ahmed, and wounding nine others.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Syrian regime, the airstrikes began around 5:25 AM and involved warplanes and drones attacking several locations in the city from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights. The source claimed that Syrian air defence systems intercepted many of the Israeli missiles and drones, but confirmed the casualties and significant material damage caused by the attack.

Local sources reported that the strike targeted a car near the French Park in the Mezzeh neighbourhood of Western Villas. Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth described the raid as an assassination attempt, though it did not provide further details.

