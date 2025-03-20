Lebanon to Hand Over 700 Syrian Prisoners to Damascus Under Bilateral Agreement

Lebanon has announced its readiness to transfer over 700 Syrian prisoners to Syria as part of a bilateral agreement concluded earlier this year, according to a Lebanese judicial source.

The source, who requested anonymity, stated on Thursday that the legal files of Syrian convicts and detainees eligible for transfer have been finalized, paving the way for their repatriation. The transfer is part of agreements reached during the January visit of former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to Damascus, where he met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

There are currently more than 2,100 Syrian prisoners and detainees in Lebanon, with 1,756 held in main prisons, of whom 350 have received final verdicts, while the rest are awaiting trial. An additional 650 Syrians are held in temporary detention centers, bringing the total to over 2,400 Syrian nationals, accounting for approximately 30% of Lebanon’s total prison population.

Lebanese security sources highlight difficult conditions in these facilities, citing overcrowding, lack of food, and medical shortages, exacerbated by Lebanon’s ongoing economic crisis.

Earlier, the Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Damascus and Beirut had agreed on the repatriation of all Syrian prisoners from Lebanese jails. The move follows growing pressure from detainees, including a hunger strike by over 100 Syrian inmates in Roumieh Prison last February, who demanded faster resolution of their cases following Syria’s leadership change.

Reshaping Lebanese-Syrian Relations

This development reflects the deepening normalization of ties between Lebanon and Syria in the wake of Assad’s fall and the installation of a new Syrian government. With Lebanon hosting approximately 1.5 million Syrian refugees—including 755,000 registered with the UN—the issue of Syrian nationals in Lebanese custody has become increasingly sensitive, especially amid domestic political and economic pressures.

The planned prisoner handover is expected to alleviate some strain on Lebanon’s penal system and contribute to broader efforts to coordinate security and legal matters between the two neighboring countries.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.