Killed a Man and his Son: U.S. Airdrop in Northern Countryside of Deir-ez-Zor

At daybreak on Tuesday, the International Coalition forces conducted an airdrop mission in Dahleh town on the northern outskirts of Deir-ez-Zor, targeting the residence of a local inhabitant.

According to Athr Press sources, the airdrop aimed at the home of Khalil Saleh al-Muhammad resulted in a confrontation between the occupants and the executing force, backed by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), resulting in the deaths of Muhammad and his 17-year-old son, Omar.

The sources mentioned the apprehension of three individuals present at the house during the operation.

On May 19th, U.S. forces undertook an airdrop operation in Umm Ghoraba village near the Syrian-Iraqi border in the northern Badia of Deir-ez-Zor, detaining two town residents over alleged ISIS affiliations. This event followed a similar operation just two days prior, where an Iraqi national, Amjad al-Hassan, was deceased in Busaira city.

In eastern Syria, U.S. forces are regularly conducting airdrop missions. Sources from Athr Press reported that in 2023, there were approximately 24 landing operations carried out by U.S. forces across various locations in the eastern governorates and Aleppo countryside.

