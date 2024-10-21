Jordan Delivers a Final Warning to Assad Amid Rising Tensions

In an unexpected diplomatic move, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made an unannounced visit to Damascus, carrying a verbal message from King Abdullah II to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. While Jordanian media framed the visit as a discussion of bilateral relations and the ongoing “Syrian crisis,” analysts suggest that it was triggered by recent developments involving Israel and Iran.

Iran’s Alleged Involvement in Netanyahu Attack

The visit comes in the wake of an attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea, north of Tel Aviv, an incident for which Israel holds Iran responsible. Despite Tehran’s denial, asserting that the attack was carried out by Lebanese Hezbollah, tensions have escalated. Netanyahu, commenting on the event, vowed, “We will continue until the end and nothing will deter us… We will move forward in the revival war until the end.”

A Message of Caution to Assad

Syrian commentator Meshal al-Adawi suggests that Safadi’s visit delivered a stern warning to Assad, urging him to distance himself from Iran. This warning comes in the context of the attack on Netanyahu’s residence, which the Israeli prime minister described as a grave error, accusing Iran of attempting to assassinate him and his wife.

According to al-Adawi, King Abdullah’s message is a joint Israeli-American directive to Assad, possibly a final warning, emphasizing the need for Syria to sever its ties with Tehran. Al-Adawi noted that under normal circumstances, the relationship between Damascus and Amman does not require such a sudden visit, as the primary issue between the two nations has been focused on drug trafficking across their border. This raises questions about the timing and urgency of the visit.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.