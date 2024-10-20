President Assad Receives Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi, Discusses Bilateral Relations and Refugee Return

On Sunday, President Bashar al-Assad received Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi for discussions on strengthening bilateral relations, the return of Syrian refugees, and the current critical developments in the region.

Minister Safadi conveyed a verbal message to President al-Assad from King Abdullah II of Jordan, addressing several bilateral and regional issues, including the ongoing Syrian crisis.

President al-Assad emphasized that the Syrian state has prioritized creating the conditions for the safe return of Syrian refugees. He highlighted the significant progress made in this regard, particularly with legal and legislative measures aimed at facilitating their return.

Minister Safadi, in turn, reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment to supporting the return of Syrian refugees, stressing Jordan’s efforts to promote stability and recovery in Syria for the benefit of the entire region.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Bassam Sabbagh also held talks with Safadi, discussing ways to enhance cooperation between Syria and Jordan across various sectors. Both sides agreed to continue joint coordination to address mutual concerns in the best interests of their peoples.

The discussions additionally covered topics such as the refugee return process and ongoing joint efforts to combat drug smuggling.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.