Italian Foreign Ministry Announces Arrival of Ambassador to Damascus

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on the platform X that Ambassador Stefano Ravagnan has assumed leadership of the diplomatic mission and begun his duties in Syria, though no official statement has been made from Damascus.

In a tweet from the Italian Foreign Ministry on X, Ravagnan stated, “I am aware of the complexities of the crisis, and to contribute what Italy can offer to the Syrian people, I enthusiastically begin my mission in Damascus.”

Ravagnan also expressed, “I began my tenure in Damascus with enthusiasm to contribute to what Italy can offer to the Syrian people,” adding, “I am proud to embrace the sense of friendship from the Syrian people.”

In July, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy had decided to appoint an ambassador to Syria, stating, “The appointment of Stefano Ravagnan, the current special envoy of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Syria, as ambassador has been confirmed.”

Tajani emphasized that “the European Union’s policy on Syria must adapt to the evolving situation,” adding that “Italy has received support from Austria, Croatia, Greece, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Cyprus, and Slovakia.”

The Italian Foreign Minister further clarified that this step is part of a broader message sent by representatives of 8 EU countries to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Tajani explained, “Borrell tasked the European External Action Service with assessing what actions can be taken,” noting that the appointment of a new ambassador “aligns with the message we sent to Borrell… to spotlight Syria.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.