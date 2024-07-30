Why Italy Decided to Return Ambassador to Syria

In a surprise move, Italy has announced the appointment of a resident ambassador to Syria, marking a significant shift in European diplomacy towards the war-torn country. This decision, led by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, makes Italy the first G7 country to reestablish diplomatic ties with Syria since the start of the crisis.

Despite the European Union’s hardline stance towards Syria, Italy’s move is seen as a strategic attempt to regain influence in the region, particularly in light of growing Russian and Iranian involvement. The decision is also driven by security and economic concerns, including counterterrorism cooperation, refugee management, and trade interests.

Italy’s move breaks ranks with NATO ally Turkey, which has maintained a hardline stance towards Syria. However, Italy is not alone in its decision, as six other European Union countries have maintained diplomatic ties with Syria throughout the conflict.

The reestablishment of diplomatic ties is seen as a significant step towards international engagement with Syria, with potential implications for the country’s readmission to the Arab League and the stalled UN-led political process.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.