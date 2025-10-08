“Israeli Violations Are a Turkish National Security Issue”: Shibani and Fidan Reaffirm Commitment to the March Agreement

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said it is time to compel the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fully implement the March 10 Agreement, stressing that “the elements threatening Syria’s security also threaten Turkey’s security — and that includes the SDF.”

Speaking at a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad Al-Shibani in Ankara on Wednesday, Fidan warned that Israel’s unilateral operations under the pretext of protecting Druze communities in Suweida are “aggravating instability in the region and pose a national security problem for Turkey,” according to the Anadolu Agency.

He called for a complete lifting of all sanctions imposed on Syria, emphasizing that the country’s regional and international engagement is growing by the day.

“I discussed with Minister Shibani the Israeli attacks on Syria and the situation in southern Syria,” Fidan said, describing Israel’s actions as “one of the biggest challenges facing Syria.”

Fidan also stated that combating terrorism must be pursued through an inclusive policy, without excluding any party. He affirmed that the Syrian government has the will to fight ISIS and “must be supported,” urging all stakeholders to “fulfill their responsibilities toward Syria.”

“The SDF follows a separatist agenda under the guise of fighting ISIS, and it must abandon this approach now,” he added.

He explained that “the parties in Syria must solve their own problems; Turkey only offers support.”

“We are closely following developments in Suweida — this is a matter of national security,” Fidan stressed.

Shibani: Turkey Has Played a Major Supportive Role

For his part, Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad Shibani praised Turkey’s extensive support for Syria during the transitional phase, noting that “Syria has made tangible progress in several fields within a few months.”

Referring to the recent parliamentary elections, Shibani said they “reflected the Syrian people’s commitment to democracy”, adding that Syria has regained its active role in regional and international organizations and remains firmly committed to its territorial integrity and national unity, rejecting any form of division.

“We are working with our partners to overcome the challenges of the current stage,” Shibani continued.

“Syria has returned with its historical weight and status to its rightful place among nations. We have laid the foundations for a state governed by law and institutions.”

Addressing the Israeli attacks in southern Syria, he said: “Israel continues to threaten our security and still occupies part of our land. We call on the international community to support the Syrian government in ending these threats.”

He also reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, underscoring that “Syria’s security and stability are the cornerstone of regional security.”

Talks with the SDF

Shibani confirmed that dialogue with the SDF is ongoing, reiterating Damascus’s categorical rejection of any form of division in Syria.

“We have clearly and decisively reaffirmed our rejection of any partition of Syria under any pretext or framework,” he said.

Commenting on Tuesday’s meeting between Syrian officials and SDF representatives in Damascus, Shibani revealed that it was held under U.S. sponsorship and included Syrian government officials and SDF delegates.

He noted, however, that “the SDF is moving slowly compared to the Syrian government’s swift progress.”

“We call on the Syrian Democratic Forces to abide by the provisions of the March 10 Agreement, which remains only ink on paper,” Shibani concluded. “Any division within Syria today is unacceptable.”