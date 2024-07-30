Israeli Raids on Tal al-Jabiyah in Daraa, Southern Syria

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes targeting sites in Tal al-Jabiyah in the western countryside of Daraa, southern Syria, local media sources confirmed. Syrian regime forces responded with anti-aircraft missiles late Monday night.

The local network “Daraa 24” reported that anti-aircraft missiles intercepted Israeli missiles targeting the military hill of Jabiya, west of the city of Nawa in the western countryside of Daraa Governorate. Local sources also confirmed that Israeli warplanes targeted Tal Umm Horan in the same area, with no reports of human casualties.

Earlier this year, the Israeli occupation army targeted sites in the west of Daraa Governorate with heavy artillery shells, including Tal Jabiya, which is affiliated with the 61st Brigade, and the Tal al-Jumu military site. This was in response to the launching of shells from the area towards the occupied Syrian Golan.

Tal Jabiya contains military barracks that includes rocket launchers and cannons, as well as heavy and medium machine guns. The site is reportedly under the control of Lebanese Hezbollah elements, according to a report by the Gulf Center for Iranian Studies.

The hill is geographically significant in the western countryside of Daraa Governorate, standing at 700 meters above sea level. Syrian regime forces regained control of the hill in July 2018, following an agreement reached in Daraa Governorate with opposition factions under Russian sponsorship.

