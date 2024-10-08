Israeli Party Threatens Syrian Regime and its President

Yisrael Beitenu party leader Avigdor Lieberman issued a stern warning to the Syrian regime and President Bashar al-Assad on Monday, threatening consequences if they continue to act as a base for Iran and its affiliated factions.

Lieberman’s remarks were made during the International Conference on Counterterrorism at Reichmann University. He pointed to the presence of Iranian-funded factions, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Revolutionary Guards troops in Syria, which have led to repeated Israeli airstrikes on their positions.

“The Syrian regime must receive a clear message—whether through public media or intelligence and diplomatic channels, including direct communication with Bashar al-Assad,” Lieberman stated. “If Syria continues to serve as a logistical base for our enemies, we will seize the Syrian part of Mount Hermon and will not relinquish it until further notice.”

He emphasized the need for a new defensive line in Lebanon and Syria, asserting that military control over certain areas is essential to prevent attacks on northern Israeli towns.

