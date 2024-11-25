Israel Targets Jousiya Crossing Between Syria and Lebanon

Israeli warplanes have targeted the Jousiya crossing in the Qusayr area of the Homs border countryside with Lebanon for the fourth time in a month.

The director of the Jousiya-Dabah al-Mishal crossing confirmed that Israeli aircraft struck the site, causing significant material damage, according to the official SANA news agency.

Russian news agency Sputnik reported that the latest series of Israeli raids resulted in extensive damage to the road connecting the Syrian and Lebanese crossing points.

Local radio station Sham FM reported four airstrikes on the Josiya crossing, though no further details were provided.

In early November, Israeli warplanes had attacked the Jousiya crossing, which had been partially reopened after a previous airstrike had forced its closure.

On October 25, Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee announced that Israeli aircraft had targeted military infrastructure linked to the Hezbollah militia at the Jousiya border crossing.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.