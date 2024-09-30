Israel Destroys Hezbollah’s Crossings with Damascus Countryside

On Sunday afternoon, September 29, an Israeli drone targeted an illegal Hezbollah crossing between the towns of Yafour and Kafr Fawq on the Syrian-Lebanese border. Private sources informed Sawt al-Asima that the drone strike aimed at a border target, the nature of which remains unclear—whether it was a Hezbollah weapons warehouse or a mobile unit transporting arms between the two countries.

Local and Israeli media speculated that the strike hit a villa belonging to Maher al-Assad, the brother of the Syrian regime’s leader and commander of the Fourth Division. However, sources from Sawt al-Asima categorically denied this claim. The targeted area does include a rest house formerly owned by Maher Assad, but it was not the specific target. The region also houses a firing range belonging to the Fourth Division.

Sources close to the Syrian regime reported that air defences engaged a suspicious target in the Damascus countryside, which eyewitnesses confirmed was likely related to the drone that attacked the Hezbollah crossing. Additionally, on Saturday and Sunday, Israel struck locations in Assal al-Ward and Sarghaya in the Damascus countryside, targeting illegal crossings used for transferring weapons to Hezbollah groups in Lebanon. It also targets a launch site for drones in the countryside of Homs

On the other hand, Israel targeted military sites belonging to the Syrian regime army in the countryside of Homs. Pro-regime media reported that air defences confronted “hostile targets” in rural Homs, but provided no further details. Private sources informed Sawt al-Asima that Israeli aircraft struck one of the regime’s air defence bases in the Wadi Hanna area, rendering its systems inoperable and killing eight Hezbollah members present at the site.

According to Sawt al-Asima sources, the targeted site housed suicide drones belonging to Hezbollah, several of which had been launched toward the Golan Heights on Sunday night following the announcement of the death of Hezbollah’s secretary-general. Hezbollah used this base for temporary storage of weapons and drones, taking advantage of its strategic location. The leadership at the base reportedly rearranged personnel within buildings and dormitories, implementing measures to avoid congregating in one area due to the risk of further strikes. Israel has intensified its military operations against Hezbollah over the past week, aiming to enforce a military blockade on Lebanon and prevent the transfer of weapons, missiles, and drones from Syria, as well as targeting sites used for launching drone strikes into Israel.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.