Israel Arrests Syrian Activist Abdulrahman al-Dalati During Freedom Flotilla Mission to Gaza

Israel has arrested Syrian activist Abdulrahman al-Dalati on Wednesday, October 8, while he was taking part in the Freedom Flotilla, which aims to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza.

Dalati was aboard the Turkish vessel Al-Dhamir (“The Conscience”), one of the ships participating in the flotilla headed toward Gaza.

His father, Sheikh Mahmoud Dalati, confirmed his son’s arrest in a post on Facebook.

The flotilla’s spokesperson, Qasem Aktag, said:

“The ships have surrounded us, and the soldiers are approaching to board. Never forget us. Keep your eyes on us. Let’s preserve our unity and solidarity,” according to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.

The agency reported that the ship Al-Dhamir was carrying enough doctors and medical supplies to operate at least three hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

According to Al Jazeera Net, which followed the events, Dalati’s last message was received at 5:23 a.m., reading: “We are now under an attempted piracy attack by Zionist military boats.”

Dalati had earlier described the expected scenario of their detention: “As the military boats approach, there will be a helicopter raid. We will surrender and raise our hands—hands that came to feed our brothers—into the air. At that moment, you should be able to see everything through the ship’s live broadcast until the occupation soldiers turn off the cameras.”

He added: “Most likely, they will take us to the Negev Prison, as they did with our predecessors in the Freedom Flotilla.”

Dalati had decided to join the flotilla on September 13, when the ship set sail from the port of Izmir, Turkey, heading toward Tunisia via Italy before joining the main flotilla there.

He hails from Homs Province and currently resides in Istanbul, Turkey.

Turkish Response

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a written statement condemning Israel’s actions against the Freedom Flotilla in international waters.

The statement read: “The intervention in international waters against the Freedom Flotilla, which set sail to break the illegal and inhumane blockade imposed on Gaza, is an act of piracy committed by Netanyahu’s genocidal government.”

It added that this attack on civilian activists—including Turkish citizens and members of parliament—constitutes a serious violation of international law.

The ministry stressed that by violently targeting peaceful, humanitarian efforts, Israel is escalating regional tensions and undermining efforts for lasting peace.

It further stated that Ankara has taken “all necessary steps to ensure the immediate release of our citizens detained by Israeli forces and their return to our country,” and that it is “closely following the situation of the other activists in coordination with the relevant countries.”

A “Blatant Violation”

The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza strongly condemned the Israeli navy’s attack on nine ships belonging to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and the 1,000 Madeline to Gaza Initiative.

The ships carried 145 international activists from more than 25 countries and were sailing in international waters when the assault occurred.

In its statement, issued on Wednesday, October 8, the committee described the attack as a blatant violation of international law and the principles of freedom of navigation, calling it a clear assault on unarmed civilians and international humanitarians on a mission to deliver aid and essential supplies to Gaza residents.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, the number of casualties since October 7, 2023, has reached 67,137 deaths.

Committee Chairman Zaher Birawi said: “The Israeli piracy in international waters and these crimes against civilians and activists will not deter us from continuing our humanitarian, legal, and political efforts.”

He reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to continue organizing flotillas, convoys, and all forms of peaceful solidarity to deliver aid to the people of Gaza.

