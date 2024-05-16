Iraq to Host Next Arab Summit Instead of Syria

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid announced during the 34th session of the Arab summit, originally slated for Syria, that Iraq would now host the event.

In his address at the summit in Manama, Rashid expressed gratitude to Syria for graciously relinquishing its hosting duties for the 2025 session in favour of Iraq. He eagerly anticipated welcoming Arab leaders to Baghdad.

Rashid reiterated Iraq’s support for initiatives aimed at quelling internal strife in Syria, emphasizing Iraq’s commitment to preserving Syria’s territorial integrity. He underscored Iraq’s dedication to ridding Syria of threats to its security and stability, advocating for reconstruction efforts to ensure a free and dignified life for the Syrian people.

The summit in Manama saw heightened attention on the Palestinian cause and the war in Gaza, with calls for a ceasefire and backing for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. However, discussions on the Syrian crisis were notably absent from many leaders’ speeches and representatives of participating Arab nations.

The most recent Arab summit hosted by Syria took place on March 29 and 30, 2008. It occurred against a backdrop of strained inter-Arab relations, particularly with countries like Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, and featured limited diplomatic representation from nations such as Jordan.

