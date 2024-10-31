Iran Reaffirms Alliance with Syria Amid Rumors of Strained Relations and Regional Pressure

Iran has dismissed reports suggesting a decline in its relationship with the Syrian regime amid escalating regional tensions, reiterating its strong support for Bashar al-Assad’s government as a central partner in the “resistance alliance.” Ali Akbar Velayati, Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader for International Affairs, refuted the allegations, describing the claims as “baseless and anonymous news” intended to undermine Iran-Syria relations.

A statement from Velayati’s office emphasized, “The Syrian government is revolutionary and anti-Zionist, forming a critical link in the resistance chain, with Bashar al-Assad being a prominent supporter of resistance against the Zionist entity.” The statement, released by Iranian news agency IRNA, added that such misinformation would be addressed by relevant authorities.

Recent media reports hinted at potential Iranian dissatisfaction with the Syrian regime’s stance in the region, specifically citing its hesitance to commit fully to the “unity of the squares” strategy within the resistance axis and reluctance to open Syrian territory for pro-Iranian groups operating against Israel. Reportedly, the Syrian government has even seized two Hezbollah ammunition depots in rural Damascus and imposed restrictions on the movement of Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian groups toward the Golan Heights and Homs.

Despite these claims, high-level Iranian delegations continue to visit Damascus, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi earlier this month. Concurrently, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi visited Syria, reportedly delivering messages encouraging the regime to distance itself from Iran and its network of allies, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Political analyst Mohammad Jazzar told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Syria’s apparent shift, especially since the October “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” reflects a preference for strengthening ties with Arab states and Western powers over full alignment with the Iranian axis. Jazzar suggests that Israel may be leveraging Russia’s influence to distance Syria from Iran.

In related developments, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu welcomed the UAE’s efforts to assist Syria’s struggling economy. During his visit to the UAE, Shoigu emphasized the importance of Syria’s reintegration into the regional landscape, advocating for its “return to the Arab family” and encouraging Gulf nations to invest in Syria’s economic recovery, as reported by Russian news agency TASS.

