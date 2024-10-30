Ministry of Economy Clarifies Its Vision on the Transfer of the Directorate of Companies

Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohamed Rabih Qalaaji affirmed that the ministry’s stance on transferring the Directorate of Companies from the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection to the Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade reflects its commitment to enhancing the investment environment and advancing project development.

In a statement following the Council of Ministers session, Qalaaji emphasized that the responsibilities of the Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade, as outlined in Decree No. 21 of 2007, include overseeing the business sector in Syria and fostering the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises.

He noted that the ministry has developed a project aimed at improving the business environment in Syria. To advance this initiative, it was essential to revisit prior decisions that had assigned certain directorates to various ministries, thereby establishing a national project registry. This comprehensive registry will eventually encompass commercial, industrial, and tourism records. Since these subsidiary records are crucial to the national project registry, it is necessary for the Directorate of Companies to be integrated into the Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade, which oversees business development and investment promotion in Syria.

