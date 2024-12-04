Iran Confirms Continued Support for Syria, Will Consider Troop Deployment if Requested by Syrian Government

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of preventing terrorists from reigniting war and bloodshed in the region. He also stressed the need to respect the territorial integrity of all countries. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, meanwhile, hinted at his country’s readiness to send forces to Syria if the Syrian government requests assistance. Additionally, Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, expressed surprise at Turkey’s alignment with the Zionists and the United States, questioning the failure of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s policy.

In an interview with Iranian television, excerpts of which were reported by the Iranian news agency IRNA on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian said that the focus of his recent phone conversations with the leaders of neighbouring countries had been to prevent terrorists from sparking further conflict in the region. He stressed: “We must not allow terrorists to ignite war and shed blood again, and the territorial integrity of all countries must be respected. We must not allow the destruction of any country’s territorial integrity under any pretext.”

The Iranian president underscored the importance of maintaining strong relations with neighbouring countries and the need to counter efforts to create divisions in the region. He stated: “We are brothers with our neighbours, but the enemies seek to sow discord between us, and we must be vigilant against this plot.” He added, “We will do everything in our power to help establish security and peace in the region and to combat terrorism, coordinating with friendly and brotherly countries.” Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran has never sought war, accusing the Zionists of attempting to prevent a global agreement with Iran by inciting conflicts in the region.

In a separate statement, Foreign Minister Araqchi warned that the spread of terrorist organizations in Syria could threaten neighbouring countries such as Iraq, Jordan, and Turkey more than Iran. He noted: “If the Syrian government requests Iran’s assistance in sending troops, we will consider the request.” Araqchi also emphasized Tehran’s commitment to consulting and engaging in dialogue with Turkey over differences, adding that preparations are underway to de-escalate the situation in Syria and present a proposal for a long-term solution.

