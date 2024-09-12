Hezbollah Recruiter and Weapons Officer and Assistant Killed in Quneitra Targeting

The Israeli aerial strike targeted a Volvo car at the eastern entrance of Khan Arnaba on the Damascus-Quneitra road, killing a leader from al-Ashah, Quneitra. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the leader worked with the Lebanese group Hezbollah, handling recruitment and arms transfers, and lived in Sayyida Zeinab before returning to Quneitra. His assistant, from the same village, was also killed. The strike caused the car’s complete destruction, with fire trucks and ambulances rushing to the scene under tight security.

The official Syrian news agency SANA confirmed the deaths due to an Israeli drone strike, describing the car as civilian. A local security source told AFP that two charred bodies were retrieved. Israel has not commented on the incident.

This strike follows another Israeli operation in Hama, which killed 18 according to Syrian authorities, though the Syrian Observatory reported 27 dead, including six civilians. The strike targeted the Scientific Research Center in Masyaf, known for hosting Iranian experts and developing precision weapons.

Israeli strikes have escalated since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, though Hezbollah from Lebanon has also opened a front against Israel in support of Gaza. While Syria has tried to avoid involvement in the broader conflict, Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian groups in Syria sometimes launch attacks on Israeli positions in the Golan Heights.

