Germany Prosecutes National Defense Member on War Crimes Charges in Syria

The Higher Regional Court in Hamburg, Germany, is currently hearing charges against a member of the Syrian regime’s National Defense accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

On March 26th, the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office announced that charges had been filed before the State Security Council of the Higher Regional Court in Hamburg against the defendant, identified only as “Ahmed H.” He faces accusations of crimes against humanity, including acts against persons and property, some of which are recognized as crimes under German criminal law.

Since at least April 2011, the Syrian regime has escalated its use of brutal violence against its critics, employing security forces to quell the protest movement and intimidate the populace. Authorities have arrested, imprisoned, tortured, and killed both actual dissidents and suspected opponents across the nation, often without any legal justification.

By early 2012, the tensions in Syria had spiralled into a full-scale civil war, with Syrian state forces and opposition groups engaged in fierce conflict. From 2012 to 2015, Ahmed H. played a significant role in these efforts, particularly in the Tadamon area, where he collaborated with Branch 227 of the Syrian Military Intelligence Service. This unit is implicated in the killings of at least 47 civilians, who were executed in mass events between April 16 and October 16, 2013.

Ahmed H. was arrested in August 2023 and remains in custody.

