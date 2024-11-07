French Judiciary to Rule on Case of Former Syrian Central Bank Governor Adib Mayaleh

On January 15, the Paris Court of Appeal will issue a ruling on Adib Mayaleh, the former governor of the Central Bank of Syria, regarding his alleged role in financing crimes attributed to the Syrian regime during the conflict from 2011 to 2017.

The National Counterterrorism Prosecutor suspects that, in his capacity as governor, Mayaleh provided financial support to a regime accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Although currently designated as a witness, a status granted last May that prevents further prosecution, this decision has been challenged. A recent hearing in the investigative chamber has set the stage for a final decision on January 15, when the court will determine whether Mayaleh will retain his auxiliary witness status or face potential charges.

Mayaleh’s lawyer, Emmanuel Marcini, declined to comment on the case, according to JusticeInfo, as cited by AFP.

An investigating judge at the Paris court specializing in crimes against humanity initially identified substantial grounds to charge Mayaleh but later annulled the indictment, assigning him an intermediate role as an assistant witness. However, the court has directed the judge to continue gathering evidence, including testimonies from former regime members, Syrian officials, journalists, and experts.

Mayaleh, who served as the Central Bank governor from 2005 to 2016 and later as the minister of economy and foreign trade until 2017, remains the sole individual implicated in this investigation. Last June, he sought to have the case annulled, citing functional immunity. However, this motion was dismissed by the appeals court.

A Complex Legal Battle

In June, France’s National Counterterrorism Prosecutor appealed to the Paris judicial court following the initial dismissal of charges against Mayaleh for allegedly financing the Syrian conflict. Mayaleh, a dual citizen of France and Syria, faces accusations of supporting the Syrian regime, which has been implicated in numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity.

On June 5, L’Orient-Le Jour reported from private sources that Mayaleh, now residing in France, was formally charged with complicity in the Syrian regime’s crimes. Additional charges include money laundering and participation in conspiracies, leading to his placement under judicial surveillance.

According to reports, Mayaleh, who acquired French citizenship in 1993, later changed his name to André Maillard.

The upcoming decision in January will be closely watched, as it could have significant implications for international legal standards surrounding complicity in crimes against humanity.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.