Following Meeting with Sharaa: US Senators Reaffirm Support for Syria’s Transitional Phase

In a pointed statement issued after their meeting with President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Senators Jim Risch—ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee—and Jeanne Shaheen, the committee’s lead Democrat, reiterated the United States’ steadfast support for Syria’s transitional phase. Their joint letter, a clear sign of bipartisan unity, emphasised ongoing cooperation against the lingering threat of the Islamic State, efforts to dismantle illicit chemical weapons stockpiles, and the urgent mission to secure the release of American detainees held under the previous Syrian regime.

“We were pleased to welcome President Sharaa to the Capitol last night to discuss the future of U.S.-Syrian relations,” the senators declared. “We reaffirmed our commitment to a Syria that is stable, sovereign, and secure—paved by the repeal of Caesar Act sanctions, imposed in response to the atrocities committed by the Assad regime; the preservation of Syria’s diverse social fabric; and constructive engagement with neighbouring states, including Israel.”

The statement highlighted Sharaa’s renewed commitment to the fight against ISIS, describing it as “a pledge aligned with the national security interests of the United States.” The senators also called on him to ensure the removal of Russian and Iranian influence in Syria—foreign powers that once held deep sway over the country’s direction.

“We will closely monitor Syria’s progress in eliminating the Assad regime’s hidden chemical weapons and combating the spread of narcotics—particularly Captagon and methamphetamine—which continue to destabilise the region,” the senators wrote, pledging vigilant oversight in support of regional stability.

With a firm tone, the senators demanded “relentless efforts to locate and free every American unjustly imprisoned in Assad’s brutal prisons—such as journalist Austin Tice—and return them to their families.” They added: “We will not rest until every American citizen is brought home to safety.”

In closing, they affirmed: “Under President Sharaa’s leadership, Syria is emerging as a trusted partner for Washington. We are ready to strengthen this growing relationship.” They also pointed to bipartisan momentum in Congress towards lifting the Caesar sanctions entirely, while noting: “The world is watching Syria’s conduct towards its people and neighbours. Stay the course, and global leaders will trust in Syria’s renewal.”

The senators’ statement came in the wake of Sharaa’s transatlantic visit, which included a private meeting with former President Donald Trump at the White House. The session, held away from media scrutiny, broke from typical diplomatic protocol and coincided with a US decision to ease some Caesar Act restrictions—a temporary move hinting at possible broader relief in the future.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.