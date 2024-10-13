Erdogan Warns of Israel’s Occupation of Damascus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Israel’s potential occupation of Damascus would drastically alter Syria’s map. Speaking to reporters on his return from Albania on Saturday, October 12, Erdogan criticized Israeli threats against Lebanon and Syria, asserting that “the occupation of Damascus will represent a serious regional threat,” as reported by the Turkish presidency’s Communications Department.

Erdogan claimed that Israel’s intentions to occupy Damascus after Lebanon could bring Israeli forces to Turkey’s northern border in Syria, effectively “tearing up the map of Syria completely.” He emphasized Ankara’s commitment to fostering a swift and lasting peace in Syria, stating that it is humanity’s responsibility to prevent further suffering in the country.

“Since the outbreak of the Syrian revolution, we have respected Syria’s territorial integrity and used diplomatic channels to uphold its sovereignty,” Erdogan noted, stressing that effective diplomacy could mitigate escalation.

He called for a unified international response to Israel, labelling it “the greatest tangible threat to regional and global peace.” Erdogan also accused coalition forces, including the U.S., Britain, and Germany, of supporting the PKK, which he considers a significant threat to Syria’s territorial integrity. He urged Russia, Iran, and Syria to take more decisive actions in response to these developments.

Erdogan has not addressed the normalization process with the Syrian regime in his recent remarks. The last mention of this was on September 21, when he stated he was “waiting for a response from Bashar al-Assad.”

The situation in Syria, particularly in Damascus, has escalated due to increased Israeli airstrikes since the Israeli military began operations against Lebanese territory on September 23. This coincided with an unofficial Israeli proposal to occupy the Syrian portion of Mount Hermon, adjacent to the occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli politician Avigdor Lieberman has called for a strong message to the Syrian regime, demanding it cease using its territory as a logistical base for “enemies of Israel.” At an international conference on October 7, Lieberman warned that if Syria continued this practice, Israel would seize the Syrian part of Mount Hermon and maintain control indefinitely.

He further advocated for a principle of “collecting the price,” indicating that any attack on Israel should result in significant retaliation.

Earlier this month, Erdogan cautioned Israel that the repercussions of its ground offensive in Lebanon would differ from previous operations, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of committing crimes against humanity.

