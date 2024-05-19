Syria Reaffirms Support for One-China Policy

Syria has reiterated its unwavering support for the “One China” principle, recognizing the government of the People’s Republic of China as the legitimate authority over all Chinese territories, including Taiwan.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry expressed its backing for China’s efforts to maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity, especially as Taiwan’s presidential inauguration approaches on May 20, 2024.

The ministry condemned any foreign interference in China’s internal affairs and denounced provocations and actions that could escalate tensions in the East Asia region.

“Syria reaffirms that the island of Taiwan is an integral part of the People’s Republic of China, and no election or procedure conducted on the island can alter this reality,” the statement concluded.

