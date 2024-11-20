Dozens Killed and Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Palmyra

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on positions held by Iranian-backed militias in the city of Palmyra, located in the eastern countryside of Homs, on Wednesday afternoon. The attacks resulted in the deaths of 36 people and injuries to over 50 others, according to a military source from the Syrian regime.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source from the regime’s forces, stating, “The aggression led to the martyrdom of 36 individuals and the injury of more than 50 others, with significant material damage to the targeted buildings and the surrounding area.”

SANA also reported that the bombardment targeted residential buildings and the industrial zone in the area.

Meanwhile, the pro-regime newspaper Al-Watan stated that initial reports suggested several locations within and around the city of Palmyra were struck, resulting in multiple injuries, some of which were transferred to the Palmyra National Hospital.

According to local sources, loud explosions were heard in the region, followed by thick plumes of smoke rising from the impact sites. The raids specifically targeted the Zaker restaurant and rest stop on the Iraq road southeast of Palmyra.

In a related update, Russian news agency Sputnik reported that the airstrikes targeted strongholds of militias allied with the Syrian regime within and around Palmyra. A significant number of ambulances were seen transporting the wounded to the National Hospital.

Sources close to the area confirmed that unidentified bodies and injuries have been brought to Palmyra Hospital as a result of the Israeli airstrikes.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.