Iranian Visits to Damascus: A Confirmation of Military Influence in Syria

Ali Larijani, senior advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader and a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, had barely completed his visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus, when Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh arrived. His visit coincided with an Israeli air campaign targeting Iranian and Hezbollah positions in Syria. This has led to speculation that Nasirzadeh’s visit may have different objectives than those officially announced by the media.

On Sunday, Nasirzadeh met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. Media outlets close to the Syrian regime reported that the two leaders discussed “issues related to defence and security in the region, strengthening cooperation between the two countries to confront terrorism and dismantle its infrastructure, thus ensuring regional stability and security.” It was also noted that during the meeting, Assad emphasized that “the fight against terrorism is a regional and international responsibility, as its dangers threaten the entire world.”

Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that Nasirzadeh also met with Syrian Army Chief of Staff General Abdel Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim and his counterpart, Ali Mahmoud Abbas. The agency added that the Iranian defence minister discussed “enhancing bilateral defence relations, reaffirming the central role of regional countries in ensuring security, the need for the withdrawal of foreign forces, and continuing bilateral cooperation to confront various forms of terrorism, in addition to examining developments in the region and the resistance front.”

Iran’s Growing Concern over Its Influence in Syria

Larijani’s visit to Damascus last Thursday, during which he conveyed a message from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Assad, could indicate Iran’s concerns about its military influence in Syria, which has been in place since 2011 when Tehran strongly supported Assad’s regime to suppress the uprising against him. Both Larijani’s and Nasirzadeh’s visits occurred amid an Israeli air campaign targeting Iran and Hezbollah’s military presence in areas controlled by the Syrian regime, particularly in the south and central regions. This has led to the belief that these visits may have aims beyond those announced by Syrian or Iranian media. The repeated visits by senior Iranian officials to Damascus suggest that Tehran may be reconsidering its strategy in Syria, especially given the ongoing Israeli threats to its military presence.

Iran and Hezbollah have recently suffered significant setbacks in areas under Syrian regime control, including the disruption of supply lines between Syria and Lebanon, as well as the deaths of prominent Iranian and Hezbollah leaders in strikes targeting their hideouts in Damascus, its outskirts, and the Qusayr region in western Homs. Field reports indicate that Iranian militias across Syria are now in the crosshairs of Israeli aircraft, which recently targeted the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib. This could prompt Iran to reposition its militias in response to the growing threat.

Tehran’s Military Adjustments in Syria

Commenting on the Iranian Defense Minister’s visit to Damascus, Yassin Jumoul, a researcher tracking Iranian presence in Syria, told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Tehran has already begun repositioning its militias in Syria due to the intensification of Israeli airstrikes. He added, “With the return of Donald Trump to power in the United States, it seems natural for Tehran to act to protect its militias, as they are central to its strategy in Syria and the region.” He continued, “With heavy strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iranian militias in Syria remain Iran’s strongest arm. Tehran is trying to mitigate the losses from expected Israeli and American strikes while also seeking to strengthen other potential forces that could replace Hezbollah.” Jumoul also noted that Assad “would not dare ask the Iranians to withdraw their forces and militias from Syria,” adding, “However, he could negotiate with them, arguing that Arab countries are paying him to remove them. What do you offer me in return? The Assad regime is well-versed in such bargaining.”

