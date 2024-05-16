Bahrain Resumes Regular Flight Operations to Syria

On May 15, 2024, in Manama, the Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Communications announced the resumption of regular flights to Syria. This decision was also welcomed by the Syrian Ministry of Transport.

The Bahrain News Agency reported that the Bahraini Civil Aviation Affairs released a statement indicating that details regarding flight schedules and numbers will be disclosed soon, following the completion of all necessary procedures and the issuance of official international licenses.

The Syrian Ministry of Transport expressed its approval of the Bahraini Ministry’s decision to restart flights between Syria and Bahrain through Syrian Airlines. The Ministry further stated that the Syrian General Civil Aviation Organization is actively ensuring all protocols and requirements are met to facilitate this operation, thereby enhancing the air transport link between the two allied nations.

