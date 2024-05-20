At Least Four Killed in Israeli Attack Against Hezbollah in Homs Countryside

At least four individuals were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes on two locations within Homs governorate.

Israeli warplanes conducted the strikes, targeting a site situated south of the city of Homs and another near the al-Nabigha al-Dhubyani school close to the short roundabout.

Video footage depicted plumes of smoke billowing from one of the targeted locations following the explosions, which were heard in the Qusayr area, under the influence of the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The airstrikes aimed at a Hezbollah headquarters in Qusayr near the Lebanese border resulted in six casualties, while another strike impacted a facility utilized by pro-Iranian factions south of the city of Homs.

Following the assault, Hezbollah mourned the loss of two of its members, refraining from specifying the exact location of their demise amidst speculation that they perished in the recent strike.

It’s noteworthy that an Israeli operation on Saturday targeted a vehicle driven by a Hezbollah leader near a checkpoint of the Fourth Division on the Damascus-Beirut road, resulting in its destruction and ignition, with the fate of its occupants remaining unknown.