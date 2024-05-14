Arab Foreign Ministers Convene in Bahrain to Discuss Syrian Crisis and Regional Stability

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad engaged in key discussions with counterparts from Jordan and Lebanon as part of the preparatory meetings of Arab foreign ministers for the Arab League Council summit hosted in Manama, Bahrain.

In a significant bilateral meeting, Minister Mekdad and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman al-Safadi, focused on efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis, aiming to preserve Syria’s unity and territorial integrity. They addressed various bilateral issues including border security and combating drug smuggling, while also touching on broader regional challenges like the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians. The talks emphasized the need for conditions that facilitate the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

During the meeting, both ministers highlighted the role of the Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee concerned with Syria. They agreed on the importance of continuous consultation, coordination, and cooperation, reflecting positively on their nations.

Minister Mekdad also met with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib. Discussions revolved around the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, the catastrophic effects of Israeli aggression, and strategies to halt the violence. The two ministers also reviewed the agenda of the upcoming Arab Foreign Ministers’ meeting, which includes priority issues such as enhancing joint Arab action across various fields.

The meetings set the stage for the Arab League summit, where critical regional issues, including the Syrian crisis and the Palestinian situation, will be addressed, underscoring the urgency of fostering security and stability in the region.

