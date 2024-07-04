Ankara Ready to Cooperate to Resolve Syrian Crisis, Moscow Supports Normalization

Recent political developments suggest ongoing efforts to advance the Syrian-Turkish rapprochement. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that Ankara is ready to cooperate in resolving the Syrian crisis, particularly in combating terrorism. This comes after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana, Kazakhstan. Russia has also expressed support for initiatives aimed at normalizing relations between Syria and Turkey.

Meanwhile, demonstrations have been taking place in areas controlled by Turkish forces in Aleppo and Idlib, which have decreased in intensity in recent days. The reopening of the Bab al-Hawa crossing by Turkish authorities has also been seen as a positive development.

However, tensions remain, and fears of renewed clashes persist. The situation remains complex, with various factors at play, including the reopening of crossings, the stabilization of Turkish-occupied areas, and public unrest over Turkish attacks on Syrians in Turkey.

