Al-Sharaa Meets Spanish Foreign Minister in Damascus

The head of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa, held talks on Thursday with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares at the People’s Palace in Damascus.

Earlier in the day, Albares inaugurated Spain’s embassy in the Syrian capital, reopening it after being closed for over a decade. The embassy had shut its doors about a year after the outbreak of popular protests in Syria in 2011, in response to the brutal crackdown by the ousted Assad regime on peaceful demonstrators.

Speaking in front of the embassy, Albares reaffirmed Spain’s support for Syria but emphasized the need for the new administration to embrace inclusive governance and respect the rights of all groups, including women and minorities.

The Spanish foreign minister commended the steps taken by the new Syrian administration, describing them as positive. He noted, “They have refrained from using violence, ended the bloody dictatorship of the Assad family, and emptied the prisons.”

Albares further highlighted Spain’s willingness to assist Syria in preserving its territorial integrity and unity under state sovereignty, as well as addressing the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people, who have endured immense suffering throughout the war.

He also stressed the importance of the new Syrian administration transitioning from a military movement into a political entity to secure the international support required for rebuilding the country’s economy and restoring the infrastructure devastated during the Assad regime’s rule.

The minister noted that the economic sanctions imposed on Syria during the previous regime’s tenure served specific purposes. He stated, “If those conditions no longer apply, the sanctions lose their relevance,” pledging that Spain would work diligently to persuade the European Union to lift them.

Spain, in collaboration with five other European nations—Finland, the Netherlands, France, Germany, and Denmark—played a role in drafting a unified document calling for the temporary suspension of economic sanctions on Syria.

According to a report by Reuters earlier this week, the European document proposed a temporary easing of sanctions in key sectors such as energy, transportation, and banking, while also recommending amendments to the sanctions framework.

The document stipulated that additional sanctions relief would be contingent on the new Syrian administration meeting the EU’s expectations, particularly in respecting human rights and protecting minority groups.

It also warned that previously lifted sanctions could be reinstated should the new administration fail to fulfill these commitments.

Furthermore, the document suggested that discussions on lifting sanctions and removing Tahrir al-Sham’s designation as a terrorist organization should take place at the United Nations level, contingent on an evaluation of the group’s actions, leadership, and broader developments.

