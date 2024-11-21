After Tadmur Airstrikes, Revolutionary Guard Leaders Flee Syria

Local news outlets reported that vehicles carrying leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and members of Iranian-backed militias departed Syrian territory, crossing into Iraq via the al-Qaim border crossing. This movement came just hours after Israeli airstrikes targeted the city of Tadmur, killing 36 members of the Syrian regime forces and militias affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard.

A military source told the local North Press website that three vehicles carrying Revolutionary Guard leaders and several militia officials left Syria after midnight Thursday, heading toward Iraq.

The source clarified that the three vehicles, transporting 11 senior leaders, entered Iraq through the al-Qaim crossing. The leaders, all of Iranian and Iraqi nationalities, had arrived from the regions of Homs, Tadmur, and Damascus. They left Syria following an escalation in Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian militia positions.

It is worth noting that Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes on Wednesday, targeting Iranian militia positions in Tadmur, in the eastern countryside of Homs. The attacks resulted in the deaths of 36 individuals and injured more than 50 others, according to Syria’s Ministry of Defense.

Local sources reported that one of the airstrikes targeted a large gathering of the al-Nujaba Movement, Hezbollah, and forces linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard near the city.

