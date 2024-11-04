Israel Seeks to “Suffocate” Hezbollah: Assad Bargains to Carry out the Mission

Israeli strikes are closely linked to all operations directed at Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria, reflecting Tel Aviv’s efforts to impose “security and military tutelage” over Lebanon through agreements with international powers, particularly the United States.

A key topic in international discussions is how to manage the Lebanese-Syrian border, aiming to prevent smuggling, especially of weapons. Over recent years, Lebanese authorities have attempted to deploy the army along the eastern border to control crossings. However, the border spans extensive areas, making it impossible for any single entity to exert full control. If a military deployment is decided upon, it would necessitate significant numbers of personnel and officers. There is also a growing consensus, both internationally and regionally, that the resolution of this issue requires a political decision, with Damascus playing a crucial role as a partner.

Assad compromises

Damascus, having distanced itself from the notion of a unified front since the onset of the Gaza war, understands the dynamics at play. The Syrian regime views Israeli strikes as targeting Iranian positions rather than seeing itself as directly involved. It has received counsel from Russian, Arab, and Western sources urging it to steer clear of the war in exchange for aid and support for its political survival, which remains a priority for the regime as it seeks to stabilize and improve the economic situation in the country.

In this context, diplomatic sources indicate that Damascus is signaling its willingness to play a significant role in controlling borders and preventing smuggling, but it seeks political concessions in return, aiming to enhance its relations with various countries. This focus is evident in its negotiations with some European nations, particularly those in Eastern Europe and Italy, through newly established channels. The regime is positioning itself as a partner in curbing immigration from Syria and Lebanon to Europe across the Mediterranean.

Follow-up sources suggest that the Czech Republic and Cyprus are facilitating communications between Damascus and European Union countries, as well as the United States. Part of these discussions involves Syria’s readiness to assist in monitoring the Lebanese-Syrian border to prevent the flow of weapons, potentially aiming to regain an influential role in Lebanon.

