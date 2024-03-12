Ministry of Social Affairs Prepares Study for Special Law on Begging

Minister Louay al-Munajjid stated that the law is expected to be finalized within three months, according to Sawt al-Asima.

The Minister of Social Affairs and Labor in the Syrian regime’s government, Louay al-Munajjid, disclosed that the ministry is in the process of drafting legislation concerning begging. This legislation aims to delineate the responsibilities of various stakeholders and distinguish between different forms of begging, including electronic begging, professional beggars, and vagrants.

According to pro-regime al-Madina FM, Munajjid stated that the law is expected to be finalized within three months at the latest. He also commented on the challenges faced by teams and charities in Syria, highlighting the absence of a comprehensive database for identifying those in need as a significant obstacle.

Munajjid highlighted other concerns, such as the sustainability of operations within associations, which the ministry aims to address comprehensively. He further stated that his ministry “takes responsibility for any challenges regarding the functioning of associations, regardless of their association with other parties.”

Highlighting progress in other initiatives, Munajjid noted that the Labor Market Platform is nearing completion and will undergo experimental launch within two months. Additionally, collaborative efforts with the ministries of finance and economy are underway to develop a contemporary law addressing the issue of external donations to associations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.