Mysterious Death of Feminist Activist East of Aleppo: Suicide or Murder?

The Syrian Women's Network mourned the loss of its member and colleague, Heba Hajj Aref, noting that she had been subjected to death threats and pressure to resign from her position on the local council.

Local sources informed Syria TV on Tuesday that a woman was discovered deceased under mysterious circumstances, appearing to have died by hanging in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

According to reports, the body of Mrs. Heba Haj Aref was found on Monday evening in the city of Baza’a, located in the Bab area, east of Aleppo. Conflicting reports suggest either suicide or murder as potential causes of her death.

Mrs. Heba Haj Aref was a member of the local council of Baza’a, where she resided with her husband and two children. Additionally, she served as the director of the female department at a school affiliated with the Turkish organization Yeni Adım in the city.

Civil police in Baza’a responded to the report of her death, arriving at her residence in the evening. Approximately an hour later, an ambulance was requested to transport her body to the hospital. Subsequently, her husband and two other individuals were detained for further investigation.

Although forensic medicine in the region initially ruled out death by hanging, an official report detailing the exact cause of death has yet to be issued.

An informed source revealed that threats against Mrs. Heba Hajj Aref originated from the Hamza Division faction, based in Baza’a, allegedly to coerce her resignation from the council. The exact motives behind these threats remain unclear.

It is important to mention that the Hamza Division\ has been linked to acts of violence in the past. In early October 2022, members of the faction directly assassinated activist Muhammad Abdul Latif (Abu Ghannoum) and his pregnant wife in Bab. This incident incited public outrage, prompting demands for accountability and the removal of the faction from the city. However, subsequent developments, including intervention by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham alongside the Hamza Division, altered the dynamics of control in the region.

