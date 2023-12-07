Regime Raises Drug Prices by 70 to 100 Percent

Hassan Dirwan, the head of the Damascus branch of the Pharmacists Syndicate within the regime, highlighted that this increment encompasses a broad spectrum of medicines, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The Ministry of Health under the regime has declared a surge in the prices of medicines ranging from 70 percent to 100 percent. Hassan Dirwan, the head of the Damascus branch of the Pharmacists Syndicate within the regime, highlighted that this increment encompasses a broad spectrum of medicines. Dirwan pointed out that the hike reached 100 percent for certain categories like creams and ointments, while it stood at 70 percent for items such as socks, capsules, and tablets.

As reported by the pro-regime newspaper Al-Watan, the increase affects 70 percent of pharmaceuticals, spanning tablets, coated tablets, capsules, soft gelatin capsules, syrups, suspended syrups, ampoules, vials, eye drops, BFS plastic ampoules, medical serums, and medical gauze.

The newspaper emphasized the substantial challenges this decision poses for both pharmacists and citizens, ushering in a challenging phase for the pharmaceutical market. This comes in the wake of a prior increase that impacted thousands of pharmaceutical items back in August.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.