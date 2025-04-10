Syria’s Other Defeat

In December 2024, when the Assad regime finally collapsed, many Syrians—including myself—dared to hope again. The years of brutal repression, war, and exile had forged in us a desperate need for something to believe in. Yet, within months, that hope began to unravel, giving way not to a liberated republic, but to another disillusioning reality—one that bears a striking resemblance to the past we sought to escape.

Despite promises of transitional justice, former regime officials and loyalist businessmen now roam Damascus freely. The machinery of accountability, so urgently demanded, lies dormant. Meanwhile, sectarian violence—once the trademark of the fallen regime—has returned in new forms. Massacres in Alawite villages and acts of revenge disguised as justice have punctuated the so-called “new era,” only to be dismissed as “isolated incidents.”

What’s more alarming is the refusal of many to confront these truths. From the whitewashing of atrocities to the silencing of dissent on social media, a dangerous mythology is taking shape—one that replaces justice with denial, and equates criticism with sabotage. The narrative is simple: Syria is better now, the transition is progressing, and to say otherwise is to be an enemy of progress.

But beneath this narrative lies a stark reality: unemployment is rising, freedoms are curtailed, and sectarian tensions are once again inflamed—now even among Sunni communities. The transitional government has recycled elements of the old order while adopting many of its methods. The dismissal of thousands of civil servants, the politicized appointments, and the protection of those implicated in war crimes—all echo a system we thought had ended.

This is not the Syria that was imagined by those who rose up in 2011, nor is it a Syria worthy of their sacrifices. If anything, it is a betrayal of their vision. It is yet another defeat—one not delivered by barrel bombs or secret prisons, but by the slow erosion of hope and truth.

Some say it is too soon to judge. But the burden of proof lies with those in power, not those who speak out. Syrians deserve a future built not on false promises or recycled regimes, but on real justice, dignity, and a state that belongs to all its people. Until then, any talk of victory rings hollow—and the path to genuine rebirth remains as elusive as ever.

