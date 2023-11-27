Iranian Plane Landed in Damascus Right Before Airport Strike

The Iranian plane discreetly entered Syrian airspace, deactivating its navigation devices over Iraqi territory, Sawt al-Asima says.

A video captured at Damascus International Airport on Sunday, November 26th, documented an Iranian Yazd Airlines plane, identified by its code EP-DZA, present at the airport without prior notice of flights between Damascus and Iran.

Verification by Sawt al-Asima website confirmed the aircraft’s movements. The Airbus-310, EP-DZA, arrived at Damascus airport at 2:00 PM on Sunday, three hours before the reported Israeli airstrikes on the airport.

The Iranian plane discreetly entered Syrian airspace, deactivating its navigation devices over Iraqi territory, indicating a potential transport of weapons and military equipment between Iran and Damascus.

Flight records for the same aircraft indicated covert flights between Tehran and Latakia airport from November 22 to 25. Notably, Syrian Air did not publicly announce any passenger flights during this period.

A source at Damascus International Airport disclosed that the Iranian plane departed from the northern runway at midnight on Monday, en route to Iran. The northern runway, reserved for small-sized or low-tonnage aircraft due to damage to the second runway, was the only operational option. The southern runway remained non-functional due to ongoing maintenance.

The flight path of Yazd’s plane revealed a departure from Syrian airspace similar to its entry, activating air tracking and navigation systems only upon entering Iraqi airspace toward Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

