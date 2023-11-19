Damascus Attorney General Reports Over 350 Prisoner Releases Under Amnesty Law

Judge Baloza emphasized that the necessary procedures are underway to ensure the release of all eligible individuals covered by the amnesty decree, al-Watan writes.

Damascus – Judge Muhammad Eid Baloza, the Attorney General of Damascus, announced on Saturday that more than 350 inmates have been granted their freedom in Damascus as part of Legislative Decree No. 36 of 2023, which extends a general amnesty to individuals convicted of crimes committed prior to November 16, 2023.

Judge Baloza emphasized that the necessary procedures are underway to ensure the release of all eligible individuals covered by the amnesty decree.

This benevolent action stems from President Bashar al-Assad’s issuance of Legislative Decree No. 36 for 2023 on Thursday, extending a general amnesty for offences committed prior to November 16, 2023, demonstrating the commitment to justice and reconciliation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.