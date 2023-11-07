How Many Electric Cars Are There in Damascus and How Did They Get Into Syria

Most registered electric cars fall under the temporary entry category, according to Athr Press.

Electric vehicles have made their presence felt on the streets of Damascus, albeit in limited numbers. This has sparked numerous inquiries about these eco-friendly cars, including their functioning, registration procedures, associated fees, and the process of recharging them.

According to Engineer Thaer Ringous, the Director of Damascus Transport, a total of 57 electric cars have been officially registered, along with 54 hybrid vehicles that run on a combination of gasoline and electricity.

He noted that the law permits the import and registration of electric and hybrid cars, provided they comply with the necessary legal requirements. The registration process can vary between special entry and temporary entry, with temporary admission indicating that the vehicle will be employed for public services connected to government agencies and in accordance with the law.

Ringous also explained that most registered electric cars fall under the temporary entry category. In contrast, hybrid cars are predominantly classified as special entry. It’s worth mentioning that electric cars are registered and the associated fees are calculated based on the value specified on the customs certificate since they lack an internal combustion engine. In contrast, hybrids are treated like conventional vehicles due to their internal combustion engines, which are subject to the same regulations.

How did they get into Syria?

In a related context, Amer Deeb, an expert in the electric car sector, shared with Athr Press that the electric cars currently present in Damascus are primarily imported by investment companies and not intended for public use. He highlighted that these companies have brought in these vehicles for their employees with the aim of reducing gasoline consumption.

Deeb views this shift by companies as a highly positive development. However, he emphasized the crucial need to establish charging stations for these cars to facilitate their widespread adoption in Syria. He explained that this transition aligns with a global trend in response to the fuel crisis and is a significant part of an economic development effort to enhance the country’s economic well-being. Importing cars, forming partnerships with manufacturers, or establishing car assembly facilities represents a paradigm shift in the transportation and automotive sectors.

Deeb also pointed out that charging stations come in various forms and offer multiple ways to charge electric cars. Notably, approximately 90% of these cars do not rely on conventional electricity but instead utilize alternative energy sources like solar and wind power. He mentioned that hybrid cars, in contrast, primarily aim to conserve fuel.

Deeb disclosed plans for the construction of the first electric car charging station in Damascus, set to commence in early 2024, with plans for expansion to all governorates.

Furthermore, Deeb highlighted that the prices of these cars vary based on factors such as shipping capacity, manufacturer, and overall capacity. They start at 200 million Syrian pounds, offering affordability and potential savings on gasoline expenses for consumers.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.