A high-ranking official within the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Assad regime has provided insights into the situation regarding students who have chosen not to return to Syria following the completion of their studies. He discussed the regulations and measures implemented under the pretext of “securing the state’s rights.”

According to Ahmed Ajeel, the Director of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the number of students who chose not to return to Syria during the war period stands at 3,229, while only 1,264 have returned and entered the workforce between 2010 and the present. He emphasized that the Assad regime’s government remains committed to sending students abroad for training and skill development in various applied and scientific domains, despite the substantial financial burdens, including providing foreign exchange salaries and compensation. These compensations range from a minimum of $510 to a maximum of $906 for each student. Currently, there are 1,714 students actively studying abroad.

In recent developments, reports emerged that the People’s Assembly had passed a draft law aimed at appointing delegates to specific government positions. This move was seen as an attempt by the regime to attract skilled professionals in the scientific field.

It is worth noting that, according to a press report, the majority of Syrian students sent abroad—estimated to be between 90 and 95 percent—have declined to return to Syria after being contacted. This trend exacerbates the issue of youth and skilled workforce emigration from areas under regime control and contributes to the shortage of scientific expertise within the country.

