Ten Fires in Northern Syria in Just One Day

The White Helmets reported a series of ten fires that broke out in northwestern Syria on Sunday, resulting in significant damage to properties in the affected areas.

Among the incidents, four forest fires and bushfires occurred in the village of Azar and the surrounding regions of Janoudiya and al-Dahr in the western countryside of Idleb. Additionally, fires broke out in the village of Kafr Safra in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

Two other fires emerged in camps for displaced individuals. One fire was caused by the explosion of a lighting battery in a tent at Salah al-Din camp near Kafr Derian, while the second occurred in a temporary housing room at al-Wefaq camp in the town of Killi, north of Idleb. Further incidents included a fire in a house in the city of Marea, a fire in a haberdashery and iron collection site near the town of Batbu, a fire in a hay warehouse in the town of Armanaz, and a fire in a firewood warehouse in the village of Yusuf Bek, east of Aleppo.

Fortunately, the White Helmets were quick to respond to these incidents. They managed to extinguish and cool down some of the fires, ensuring there were no reported injuries. However, the fires resulted in material damage only.

