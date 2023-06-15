International Red Cross: 90% of Syrians are Below the Poverty Line

The ICRC expressed concern over the collapse of critical infrastructure in Syria, according to al-Modon.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has confirmed that over 90 percent of Syrians live below the poverty line, with more than 15 million people requiring urgent humanitarian assistance.

In a statement, the ICRC urgently called on the international community to take immediate action to address the critical situation faced by Syrians. The organization warned that the consequences of inaction were unbearable and would primarily affect the population.

The statement emphasized that failing to act would have severe repercussions and hinder any possibility of achieving sustainable recovery. It stressed that the suffering of the Syrian people should not be overlooked, and emphasized the need to prioritize the preservation of critical infrastructure and the provision of comprehensive humanitarian responses.

Over the past 12 years, communities in Syria have endured a deadly conflict, further exacerbated by a devastating earthquake that has added to human suffering.

The ICRC expressed concern over the collapse of critical infrastructure, highlighting that international sanctions have hindered the import of spare parts necessary for maintenance in major cities. It called for the ongoing inclusion of specific and sustainable exceptions in sanction regimes that currently lack such provisions. Furthermore, it noted that most water treatment plants are operating at low capacity, leading to an alarming decline in access to drinking water.

In response to the earthquake, the ICRC has been working intensively in partnership with the Syrian Red Crescent to address the increasing need for relief items, healthcare, and improved access to drinking water.

The ICRC appealed to donor countries to promptly make a global commitment to sustain critical infrastructure and essential services. It emphasized the importance of ensuring an ongoing comprehensive humanitarian response until sustainable solutions are achieved, underlining the urgent requirement for collaborative efforts and increased funding to facilitate early recovery.

Fabrizio Carboni, the Red Cross Regional Director for the Middle East, emphasized that the collapse of these vital services is not a distant possibility, but rather a highly probable event. He warned that the consequences would be devastating for the Syrian people if necessary measures are not taken to prevent it from happening.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.